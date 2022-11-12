Minister Raja Swain responds to Farmer’s SOS on Twitter

TNI Bureau: Once again, Odisha Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain (Raja Swain) came to the rescue of a man in distress and ensured he got the assistance as required.

The Minister and Principal Secretary Arabinda Padhee, who have been highly active and responsive on Twitter over the years, showed how elected representatives and government officials should work for the people.

A farmer Ghasiram Mishra from M. Rampur in Kalahandi District, had tweeted on November 9 saying his paddy crops were damaged by insects, and no pesticides could work. He sought the assistance from the Agriculture Department.

My paddy crops are damaged by insects, no pesticides could work and the agriculture department advised to purchase from the market. Governments may help and direct the insurance c Ghasiram mishra, village, revenue circle, tehsil, thana, block M. Rampur, Dt Kalahandi, Odisha… pic.twitter.com/D7tNtI5ifx — Ghasiram Mishra (@mishra_ghasiram) November 9, 2022

When it came to the notice of Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain November 12, he directed Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Arabinda Padhee to look into the matter and take appropriate action at the earliest.

. @arvindpadhee kindly look into the matter and take appropriate action at the earliest in this regard. https://t.co/ThbD3og9nR — Ranendra Pratap Swain (@rajaaswain) November 12, 2022

Principal Secretary Arabinda Padhee replied to the Minister saying “he has already informed CDAO, Kalahandi and Scientists of KVK, Bhawanipatna to visit and urgently intervene”.

Already informed CDAO, Kalahandi and Scientists of KVK, Bhawanipatna to visit and urgently intervene. — Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) November 12, 2022

Later, Arabinda Padhee provided the update that a team consisting Scientists of KVK & CDAO Kalahandi visited the affected plot (Owner, Sh Ghasiram Mishra; tenant farmer, Sh Khirasagar Sahoo). “There is no economic loss to the crop (harvesting stage) due to early detection and timely spraying of recommended insecticide”, he added.

Update: A team consisting Scientists of KVK & CDAO Kalahandi visited the affected plot (Owner, Sh Ghasiram Mishra; tenant farmer, Sh Khirasagar Sahoo). There is no economic loss to the crop (harvesting stage) due to early detection and timely spraying of recommended insecticide. https://t.co/4NX5gF6fxO — Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) November 12, 2022

He also thanked all the officials who intervened at the right time and took swift action.