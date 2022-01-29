TNI News Headlines – January 29, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 876 more COVID positive cases & 754 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 866 local contact cases and 10 quarantine cases.

➡️ 10267 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1184174.

➡️ 60% of Covid infections in Odisha are of Omicron Variant: Director of Institute of Life Sciences, Ajay Parida.

➡️ Vigilance unearths total assets worth around Rs 4.73 crore of Sisir Semeli, a teacher at the Block Education Office in Rayagada.

➡️ Ailing Zilla Parishad Candidate contesting from Zone No-8 of Keonjhar who was fielded by BJD, succumbed to his illness.

➡️ Cold Wave to continue in Odisha for 2 more Days.

India News

➡️ J&K: Policeman shot dead by terrorists in Hassan Pora locality of Bijbehara area in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 1000 Made in India drones make different formations as part of the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk.

➡️ All educational institutions to reopen in Telangana from February 1.

➡️ Budget Session of Parliament will begin on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both the Houses of Parliament.

➡️ Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convenes all-party meeting tomorrow to ensure smooth functioning of the House.

➡️ Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bhagwant Mann file nomination papers.

➡️ India beat China 2-0 to win bronze medal in Women’s Asia Cup Hockey.

World News

➡️ Families of 9/11 victims stake claim to $7 billion of Afghan frozen funds in US.

➡️ Teen Murti Haifa Chowk lits up in Indian, Israeli colours to celebrate 30 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

➡️ Ash Barty won Australian Open 2022 final to end a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament.