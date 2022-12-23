TNI News Headlines – December 23, 2022

▶️Odisha Government issues Covid advisory; to ramp up testing, mock drill in hospitals soon.
▶️Hockey India has announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 to be held in Bhubaneswar & Rourkela.
▶️BJP President JP Nadda to visit Odisha on December 27.
▶️Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: More testing to be done in 3 cities- Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela.
▶️Three minor boys drown in pond in a pond in Bagapatia village under Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district.
▶️16 Army personnel killed in Road Accident in Sikkim.
▶️Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya holds meeting with State Health Ministers on the current COVID-19 situation and preparedness.
▶️India to make COVID negative report mandatory for some international flyers. The new ruling is likely to come into effect from next week.
▶️Union Cabinet approves next revision of defence forces personnel pension under One Rank One Pension scheme.
▶️Airports across India reintroduce COVID norms.
▶️Twitter Blue users can post longer videos up to 60 mins.
▶️China reports 37 million Covid cases in a day, making it the largest single-day global record: Report.
