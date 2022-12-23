TNI News Headlines – December 23, 2022

▶️ Odisha Government issues Covid advisory; to ramp up testing, mock drill in hospitals soon. ▶️ Hockey India has announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 to be held in Bhubaneswar & Rourkela. ▶️ BJP President JP Nadda to visit Odisha o n December 27.

▶️ Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: More testing to be done in 3 cities- Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela.

▶️ Three minor bo ys drown in pond in a pond in Bagapatia village under Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district.

▶️ 16 Army personnel killed in Road Accident in Sikkim.

▶️ Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya holds meeting with State Health Ministers on the current COVID-19 situation and preparedness.

▶️ India to make COVID negative report mandatory for some international flyers. The new ruling is likely to come into effect from next week.

▶️ Union Cabinet approves next revision of defence forces personnel pension under One Rank One Pension scheme.

▶️ Airports across India reintroduce COVID norms.

▶️ Twitter Blue users can post longer videos up to 60 mins.