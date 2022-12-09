TNI News Headlines – December 09, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Padampur MLA-elect Barsha Singh Bariha today meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas
⏺️Padampur MLA-elect Barsha Singh Bariha today meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas.
 
⏺️Little Balram of Bargarh Dhanu Yatra dies while playing.
 
⏺️Evaluation of Odisha Class 10 Summative Assessment 1 answer sheets begins.
 
⏺️ISRO successfully completes joint ‘hypersonic vehicle trials’.
 
⏺️Mandous turns into severe cyclonic storm, landfall likely today. Chennai receives continuous rain.
 
⏺️Two winning Councillors of Congress, Sabeela Begum and Nazia Khatoon join the Aam Aadmi Party.
⏺️Bhupendra Patel resigns as Gujarat CM, BJP to elect new leader on Saturday.
 
⏺️The Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Bill 2022 passed in Rajya Sabha.
 
⏺️PM Modi to skip annual summit with Russia amid Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat to Ukraine.
 
⏺️China, Saudi Arabia strengthen partnership on energy, defence.
