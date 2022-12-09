TNI News Headlines – December 09, 2022

⏺️ Padampur MLA-elect Barsha Singh Bariha today meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas.

⏺️ Little Balram of Bargarh Dhanu Yatra dies while playing.

⏺️ Evaluation of Odisha Class 10 Summative Assessment 1 answer sheets begins. ⏺️ ISRO successfully completes joint ‘hypersonic vehicle trials’. ⏺️ Mandous turns into severe cyclonic storm, landfall likely today. Chennai receives continuous rain.

⏺️ Two winning Councillors of Congress, Sabeela Begum and Nazia Khatoon join the Aam Aadmi Party.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

⏺️ Bhupendra Patel resigns as Gujarat CM, BJP to elect new leader on Saturday.

⏺️ The Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Bill 2022 passed in Rajya Sabha.

⏺️ PM Modi to skip annual summit with Russia amid Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat to Ukraine.