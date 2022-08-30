TNI News Headlines – August 30, 2022

🔹Out of 61 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 47 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 990.
🔹Another 302 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1316474.
🔹Two-day Nuakhai Holidays for Sambalpur & Bargarh Districts.
🔹Crops in over 1.20 lakh hectares damaged in Odisha Floods.
🔹Anubhav-Varsha marital discord: Actress Varsha Priyadarshini to vacate in-laws’s house within a month.
🔹No Ganesh Chaturthi Festival at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru; Supreme Court orders status quo.
Related Posts
🔹Customs Preventive Commissionerate Vijayawada seizes foreign brand cigarettes of 80,40,000 sticks, (Paris brand), valued at Rs 8 crores.
🔹The Enforcement Directorate has sought a detailed list of candidates recruited as primary school teachers since 2011 to till now.
🔹Sonali Phogat’s daughter demands CBI investigation into her murder.
🔹Ghulam Nabi Azad to hold public meeting in Jammu on September 4.
🔹8 killed as car falls into gorge in J&Ks Kishtwar.
🔹Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants gunned down by security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
🔹Pakistan floods: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches out, talks on to extend humanitarian assistance to Pakistan.
Comments are closed.