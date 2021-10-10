TNI Morning News Headlines – October 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 652 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 380 quarantine and 272 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 331 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (70).

➡️ Odisha reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (5), Nabarangpur (1), Angul (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,249.

➡️ As many as 66,643 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ A Low PressureArea is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea & neighbourhood during next 36 hours.

➡️ A man allegedly kills his wife by slitting her throat at his in-laws’ house at Gurujanga area in Khordha district; flees.

India News

➡️ India reports 18,166 fresh infections, 23,624 recoveries, and 214 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active caseload stands at 2,30,971, recoveries at 3,32,71,915 and Death toll at 4,50,589.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage stands at 94,70,10,175.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 70 detained as NIA carries out raids at 16 locations across Kashmir valley.

➡️ Delhi Police on high alert after receiving input on terror attack during festive season.

➡️ NIA summons 40 Teachers in Kashmir target killings probe.

➡️ Lakhimpur Kheri: Ashish Mishra arrested by UP police in the alleged murder case; sent to 14-Day judicial custody.

➡️ Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra’s aide, late Congress MP’s nephew held

➡️ An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hits Gulbarga, Karnataka at around 6 this morning: National Center for Seismology

➡️ Fuel prices rise again for the sixth consecutive day, hit fresh record high. Petrol price rose by 30 paise per litre and diesel was hiked by 35 paise per litre.

World News

➡️ Pakistan’s nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away. He was 85.

➡️ A bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

➡️ Haj 2022 process in India to be 100 Pc Digital.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 237.5 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.84 Million.