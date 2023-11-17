Odisha Govt withholds decision to sell Tribal Land to Non-Tribals

TNI Bureau: A day after facing strong opposition from the State BJP and in view of the rise of Congress party in the tribal dominated areas, Odisha Government today withheld the decision to allow the tribals to sell their lands to the non-tribal people.

State Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi informed about the development in his X handle. “The proposed Amendment to Regulation-2 of 1956 discussed in the Cabinet meeting held on 14th November 2023, regarding transfer of Tribal lands has been withhold,” he said.

MLA and President of BJP ST Morcha Nityananda Gond had claimed that the decision of the State government was conspiracy to handover the tribal people’s land to the businessmen, land mafias and contractors.

Calling it as “anti-tribal decision,” the saffron leader had appealed the Odisha government to withdraw the decision and had threatened to hit the street with the support of all the tribal outfits of the state in coming days.

Besides, the Congress party has a strong hold in the tribal districts of the State.

Moreover, the decision would have been a massive backlash for the rulling BJD in the forthcoming elections as 33 seats of the State Assembly are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 24 seats for the Scheduled Castes (SC).