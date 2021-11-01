TNI Morning News Headlines – November 1, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 316 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 186 quarantine and 130 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 152 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (32).

➡️ As many as 63,651 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Angul (1), Balasore (1) and Ganjam (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,336.

➡️ Arrested Bhubaneswar Constable Prasanna Behera found in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 6.97 crore.

➡️ Classroom teaching for +3 first year students resumes following COVID protocol.

➡️ Petrol price crosses Rs 110 in all Odisha districts.

➡️ Similipal National Park in Odisha reopens for tourists.

India News

➡️ India reports 12,514 new COVID-19 cases, 12,718 recoveries and 251 deaths in the last 24 hrs. Active caseload stands at 1,58,817 (lowest in 248 days). Total recoveries stands at 3,36,68,560, Death toll at 4,58,437.

➡️ 1,06,31,24,205 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 60,92,01,294 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 31st October 2021. Of these, 8,81,379 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Kerala reports 7,167 new Covid cases and 167 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Uttarakhand: 11 people died, 4 injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata tehsil of Dehradun district.

➡️ Delhi schools reopen for all classes with 50% capacity from today.

➡️ LPG prices for commercial cylinders increased by Rs 266 from today onwards.

➡️ Ayodhya: Preparation at full swing for celebration of ‘Deeputsava’.

➡️ Sensex jumps 506.20 pts to 59,813.13 in opening session; Nifty surges 158.40 pts to 17,830.05.

➡️ Indian cricket team loses to New Zealand by eight wickets, stares at group stage exit from T20 World Cup.

World News

➡️ PM Modi arrives in Glasgow; to attend COP26 on climate change, hold bilateral talks with Boris Johnson.

➡️ US warns China against any unilateral changes to status quo around Taiwan.

➡️ Afghan girl sends water from Kabul, UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers it at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir site.