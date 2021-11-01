Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 316 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 51 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.49℅. 450 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

63,651 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,336.

Khordha reported 152 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (32) and in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – November 1, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 316

🔶 0-18 years – 51

🔶 New Recoveries – 450

🔶 Samples Tested – 63,651 (69,675 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.49℅ (0.70% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (152), Cuttack (32) and Mayurbhanj (28).

🔷 Daily Deaths – Angul (1), Balasore (1) and Ganjam (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 21994343

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1041457

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1028697

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 4374

🔶 Death in Odisha – 8,336