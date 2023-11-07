TNI Morning News Headlines – November 07, 2023

➡️ Former Odisha Assembly Speaker and Minister Maheswar Mohanty passes away. He was 67.
➡️ Mortal remains of former Odisha Assembly Speaker and Minister Maheswar Mohanty reach BJD headquarters in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Three-year-old girl raped, killed in Kela slum under Airfield police limits in Bhubaneswar; accused absconding.
➡️ A tunnel aquarium will be the main attraction of this year’s Bali Yatra in Cuttack.
➡️ Voting for first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections and Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 begin. 9.93% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in Chhattisgarh and 12.80% in Mizoram.
➡️ Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: CRPF Jawan injured in IED blast in Naxal-hit Sukma.
➡️ IAF’s participation in the ongoing Humanitarian Relief Mission for Nepal continues. The overall relief load airlifted till now exceeds 21 tonnes: Indian Air Force.
➡️ Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category again.
➡️ Former Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Daradahalli Byregowda Chandregowda passes away.
➡️ Sensex declines 216.73 points to 64,741.96 in early trade; Nifty skids 63.05 points to 19,348.70.
➡️ Rupee falls 4 paise to 83.25 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Russia officially exits European arms control treaty.
