TNI Morning News Headlines – May 25, 2023

➡️ Body of missing fisherman recovered from Chitrakonda reservoir who was missing after a boat capsized in the reservoir on Wednesday.

➡️ World-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the occasion of Shital Sasthi festival, the marriage of Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati in Western Odisha.

➡️ Naba Das Murder Case: Crime Branch likely to file chargesheet against accused Gopal Das in Jharsuguda SDJM Court.

➡️ Paralakhemundi: Man beheads wife following dispute over farmland at Sara village under Kashinagar police limits in Gajapati district.

➡️ India records 535 new COVID-19 infections, active cases now stands at 6,168. Death toll increases to 5,31,854.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to India after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

➡️ PM Modi virtually flags off the inaugural run of Uttarakhand’s first semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train connecting Dehradun with New Delhi in Dehradun.

➡️ Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung hospital after he complains of deteriorating health.

➡️Prime Minister Modi to declare open Khelo India University Games 2022 via video conferencing at 7 PM today.

➡️ Rahul Gandhi’s talk show at Stanford University on May 31.

➡️ Sensex falls 75.1 points to 61,698.68 in early trade; Nifty dips 31.05 points to 18,254.35.

➡️ Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.76 against US dollar in early trade.