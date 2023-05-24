100-Word Edit: Big Thumbs Down to “Opposition Unity”

While 20 opposition parties tried to get united against PM Narendra Modi on the issue of inauguration of new Parliament Building, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy dashed their hopes by extending unconditional support to the much-awaited event.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While BJD refused to entertain the opposition parties and made it clear there should not be any disrespect to the stature of Indian Parliament, Naveen Patnaik decided to personally attend the event on May 28.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, went further to hail PM Modi and even criticised the Opposition for going against the true spirit of democracy.