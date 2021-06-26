TNI Morning News Headlines – June 26, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 3554 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 2028 quarantine and 1526 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 651 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (501) and Balasore (271).

➡️ 47 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 9 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh, Cuttack and Nayagarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,848.

➡️ 3486 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,56,498.

➡️ Almost 80% of construction work of 3 chariots for the annual Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath & his siblings has been completed in Puri, informed SJTA.

➡️ Odisha Government said it has been able to reduce malaria infection by 90% in a span of 3 years from 2016.

➡️ Petrol Prices have breached Rs. 100 mark in at least 16 districts in Odisha.

India News

➡️ India reports 48,698 new COVID 19 cases, 64,818 recoveries and 1,183 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,01,83,143 including 5,95,565 active cases, 2,91,93,085 cured cases & 3,94,493 deaths.

➡️ A total of 40,18,11,892 samples were tested up to June 25. Of which, 17,45,809 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 96.72%; Daily positivity rate stands at 2.79%.

➡️ More than 31.17 Cr vaccine doses provided to States/UTs so far. More than 1.45 Cr doses still available with States/UTs to be administered: Ministry of Health.

➡️ More than 3.3 crore doses administered in first 5 days of the World’s Largest Free-For-All Vaccination Drive launched on June 21, 2021.

➡️ Parliamentary panel to seek explanation from Twitter on locking accounts: Shashi Tharoor.

➡️ CBSE Class 10, 12 optional exams to be held in August, informs Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

➡️ Goa-bound Rajdhani Express derails inside tunnel in Maharashtra, all passengers safe.

➡️ ED summons former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to appear before it on Saturday in PMLA case against him.

➡️ Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar is being sent back to judicial custody of MCOCA court, Thane after interrogation.

➡️ Petrol & diesel prices per litre cur1rently stands at Rs 104.22 & Rs 96.16 in Mumbai.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 180 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.90 Million.

➡️ UK reports over 35,000 Covid-19 cases of Delta variant in a week.

➡️ UAE to host T20 World Cup from October 17 to November 14: Report.

➡️ Former US Cop Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 YEARS (270 Months) in prison in connection with George Floyd murder case.

➡️ Preserving sovereignty, territorial integrity of Syria can help in achieving stability: India at UN