TNI Morning News Headlines – June 24, 2023

➡️ Odisha: State Bank of India Manager found hanging inside hotel room in Deogarh.
➡️Monsoon brings relief from heat, farm sector on watch in Odisha.
➡️IMD issues alert for very heavy to heavy rain in Odisha for next 4 days.
➡️ Odisha’s Jugal Kishore Sarangi to get Bal Sahitya Puraskar.
➡️PM Modi ends US visit with a ringing endorsement of Biden.
➡️15 parties attended the meeting in Patna which was against the NDA Government.
➡️Assam Flood: Flood situation in Assam remains grim as nearly 4.89 lakh people in 19 districts have been affected, 2 dead.
➡️ Junior Hockey World Cup star Rajeev Mishra passes away.
➡️ Vishal Bhardwaj bags Bronze at Cannes Lions for Music In ‘Fursat’.
➡️African-American singer Mary Millben sings Indian national anthem at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community., seeks PM Modi’s blessings.
Comments are closed.