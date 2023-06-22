TNI Morning News Headlines – June 22, 2023
Lord Jagannath, sibling deities to adorn Adapa Mandapa in Gundicha Temple today.
➡️ The southwest monsoon will be reaching Odisha today.
➡️ Lord Jagannath, sibling deities to adorn Adapa Mandapa in Gundicha Temple today.
➡️BJP National President JP Nadda will be visiting Odisha today. He will attend the ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign during his visit today.
➡️ Congress dubs Amit Shah’s all-party meet on Manipur crisis ‘too little, too late’.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden for hosting him at White House.
➡️Marinated millet, corn kernel salad and stuffed mushrooms are on the menu for 400 guests invited to the White House dinner being hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Related Posts
➡️Delhi Government announced plans to create a staggering 600,000 job opportunities to redevelop non-conforming industrial areas.
➡️A joint team of the army, CRPF and local police made the arrest and recovered ammunition and cash from their possession.
➡️BSF recovers Pak drone, two packets of suspected narcotics in Punajb’s Fazilka.
➡️ A nasty scuffle broke out between the Indian and Pakistani team in the SAFF Championship 2023 as team India won the match.
➡️ Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh filed a complaint with the Delhi Police after he allegedly received death threats from gangster Goldy Brar.
➡️Running out of oxygen not the only danger for missing sub: Experts.
Comments are closed.