TNI Morning News Headlines – June 15, 2023
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'The Great Indian Rescue' has blocked its release date.
➡️ A woman from Odisha’s Ganjam district jumped before a moving train with her two children near Lodhaputi in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.
➡️ Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Kanhu Charan Sahu sustained critical bullet injuries after 3 bike-borne miscreants allegedly open fire on him in Dhenkanal district.
➡️Fishing activity resumes at Paradip after end of 2 months’ ban.
➡️Warm night warning issued for 5 Odisha districts for coming 2 days.
➡️BJD leaders submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the Governor demanding immediate reduction in LPG price.
➡️ Cyclone Biparjoy expected to make landfall on Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch regions and adjoining Pakistan coasts today.
➡️A fire broke out at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.
➡️A 27-year-old professional Kontham Tejaswini from Hyderabad was stabbed to death by her Brazilian flatmate at her residence in London.
➡️A businessman from Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli arrested for allegedly killing his wife and minor daughter.
➡️An alleged Islamic State (IS) leader in Southeast Asia was killed in a clash with Philippine troops and police.
➡️103 people were killed and over 100 were rescued after a boat capsized in Nigeria’s central state of Kwara.
