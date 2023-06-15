TNI Morning News Headlines – June 15, 2023

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'The Great Indian Rescue' has blocked its release date. 

By Sree Mishra
103 people were killed and over 100 were rescued after a boat capsized in Nigeria's central state of Kwara.
➡️ A woman from Odisha’s Ganjam district jumped before a moving train with her two children near Lodhaputi in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.
➡️ Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Kanhu Charan Sahu sustained critical bullet injuries after 3 bike-borne miscreants allegedly open fire on him in Dhenkanal district.
➡️Fishing activity resumes at Paradip after end of 2 months’ ban.
➡️Warm night warning issued for 5 Odisha districts for coming 2 days.
➡️BJD leaders submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the Governor demanding immediate reduction in LPG price.
➡️ Cyclone Biparjoy expected to make landfall on Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch regions and adjoining Pakistan coasts today.
➡️A fire broke out at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.
➡️A 27-year-old professional Kontham Tejaswini from Hyderabad was stabbed to death by her Brazilian flatmate at her residence in London.
➡️A businessman from Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli arrested for allegedly killing his wife and minor daughter.
➡️An alleged Islamic State (IS) leader in Southeast Asia was killed in a clash with Philippine troops and police.
