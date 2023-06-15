TNI Morning News Headlines – June 15, 2023

➡️ A woman from Odisha’s Ganjam district jumped before a moving train with her two children near Lodhaputi in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

➡️ Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Kanhu Charan Sahu sustained critical bullet injuries after 3 bike-borne miscreants allegedly open fire on him in Dhenkanal district.

➡️ Fishing activity resumes at Paradip after end of 2 months’ ban.

➡️ Warm night warning issued for 5 Odisha districts for coming 2 days.

➡️ BJD leaders submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the Governor demanding immediate reduction in LPG price.

➡️ Cyclone Biparjoy expected to make landfall on Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch regions and adjoining Pakistan coasts today.

➡️ A fire broke out at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

➡️ A 27-year-old professional Kontham Tejaswini from Hyderabad was stabbed to death by her Brazilian flatmate at her residence in London.

➡️ A businessman from Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli arrested for allegedly killing his wife and minor daughter.

➡️ Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘The Great Indian Rescue’ has blocked its release date.

➡️ An alleged Islamic State (IS) leader in Southeast Asia was killed in a clash with Philippine troops and police.