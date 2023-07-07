TNI Morning News Headlines -July 7,2023

➡️The Odisha Non-gazetted Forest Service Association has called off their cease work agitation from today.

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the ‘Ama Pokhari’ scheme to revive ponds lying unused in the urban areas of the state.

➡️A premature baby boy stuffed in a polythene packet was found lying near a fuel station on the side of the road connecting Nandapur with Semiliguda.

➡️The Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) came out in support of the Daitapati Nijog’s demand for dress code for devotees visiting the 12th-century shrine.

➡️BJP prepared a blueprint at its Guwahati meet for the general elections 2024.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked his party’s youth wing leaders to remain active on social media.

➡️Bihar’s newly-appointed SC/ST Welfare Minister Ratnesh Sada asked media persons to stop their cameras during a media briefing.

➡️ No Relief to Rahul Gandhi; Gujarat High Court rejects plea seeking stay on Rahul’s conviction.

➡️Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh discussed with the Ministers and officials the issue of ensuring uninterrupted supply of fertilisers and other agricultural inputs

➡️ India rejected Pakistan’s attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial meeting in Azerbaijan capital Baku.

➡️India’s third moon mission – Chandrayaan-3 is slated for July 14 afternoon and not on July 13.

➡️Hockey India distributed hockey equipment worth Rs 8 crore as part of its initiative to help support the development of the game at the grassroots level.

➡️Actor Daniel Radcliffe is alright sitting out the next round of ‘Harry Potter’ projects.

➡️A Red Flag Warning for wildfire issued for much of Northern Arizona due to strong winds and very dry conditions.