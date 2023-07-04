TNI Morning News Headlines -July 4, 2023

➡️Odisha Train Accident: Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle probe finds major lapses in signalling-circuit alteration.
➡️Eggs hurled on 5T Secretary VK Pandian’s carcade near Kota Samalei-Ulunda road in Sonepur district.
➡️IMD predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha for at least three days starting July 5.
➡️ The South Central Railway (SCR) has received an anonymous letter threatening Odisha-like train tragedy on Hyderabad-Delhi route.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the transformed and upgraded Bhima Bhoi High School for the Blind and Bipin Bihari Chowdhury High School for the Hearing Impaired as Vocational Higher Secondary Schools at Unit III in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
➡️Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will shortly inaugurate a new NCP party office near Mantralaya in Mumbai.
➡️Around 20 to 25 students were left stranded at Canada’s Vancouver after the cancellation of Air India flight AI 186 to Delhi.
➡️CBI lodged a fresh FIR against the head of the FBA unit of the Natioanl Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for accepting bribe from the representatives of two companies.
➡️A 5-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud will hear the pleas challenging abrogation of the Article 370 on July 11.
➡️Wife of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani appeared before ED at their office in Mumbai today in connection with a FEMA case.
➡️Islamabad High Court declares Toshakhana case against former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan inadmissible.
➡️Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez of Argentina, arrived in Kolkata for a two-day visit to India.
➡️Indian Consulate in San Francisco set on fire by Khalistan supporters; US condemns attack.
