TNI Morning News Headlines – July 21, 2023

➡️ The National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders removal of legacy waste from Puri Baliapanda dumping yard by 2025.
➡️Centre designated Law Secretary Niten Chandra, a 1990-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer, as in-charge of Central Agency Section in Department of Legal Affairs.
➡️IMD issues rainfall warning for several districts of Odisha for today.
➡️Hirakud water level on rise; water level recently stands at 613.12 ft.
➡️Police pick up Congress workers, planning to hold protest at Gandhi Chhak of Odagaon ahead of 5T secretary’s scheduled visit to Nayagarh district today.
➡️Fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal around July 24: IMD.
➡️Earthquake tremors were felt in Rajasthan’s Jaipur last night. Mild earthquake jolts Jaipur thrice in a span of 20 minutes.
➡️First earthquake of magnitude 4.4 was felt at 4:09:38 am, second at 3.1, occurred at 04:22:57 am and third time an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at 4.25:33 am.
➡️National Security Adviser (NSA) meets Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Delhi.
➡️Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra releases latest photographs of construction work of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
➡️Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh witnessed following incessant rainfall in the State.
➡️Water level of river Yamuna in Delhi continues to decrease; water level is at 205.25 meters recently.
➡️Police arrested car driver Tathya Patel who crushed nine people to death on ISKCON Bridge in Ahmedabad by Jaguar car.
➡️Sensex tumbles 749.75 points to 66,822.15 in early trade; Nifty falls 203.15 points to 19,776.
➡️Rupee falls 11 paise to 82.04 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India reaches 288 for four against West Indies at stumps on the opening day of the second Test.
