TNI Morning News Headlines – July 13, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
President Droupadi Murmu will attend valedictory ceremony of 75th anniversary celebrations of Orissa High Court on July 26 and Diamond Jubilee celebration of Bhadrak Autonomous College on July 27.
➡️Balasore Train Tragedy: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeks an Action Taken Report (ATR) from Odisha Chief Secretary, Railway Board Chairman.
➡️Cyclonic circulation formation likely around July 16; Rainfall to increase in Odisha.
➡️Artistic Gymnastics selections for Asian Games 2023 conclude at the Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium of Bhubaneswar.
➡️Yamuna river water level surpasses danger mark in Delhi, submerges stretch of Ring Road. Water level reaches 208.46 metres, low-lying nearby areas flooded.
➡️Union Minister Anurag Thakur met ITBP jawans at an altitude of 15,000 feet on the India-China border in Leh last night.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for an Official Visit to France and UAE. He will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade.
➡️Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar calls a meeting on 18th July ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
➡️Around 300 buses stuck at various locations in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rain and flood.
➡️IMD issues red alert for Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim.
➡️Uttarakhand: Badrinath national highway blocked due to landslide in Chamoli.
➡️Sensex climbs 391.48 points to 65,785.38 in early trade; Nifty up 111.3 points to 19,495.60.
➡️Rupee rises 21 paise to 81.97 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Ukraine: At least 1 killed, 4 injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv.
➡️Wimbeldon Open 2023: India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden enter Men’s Doubles semi-finals.
