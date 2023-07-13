TNI Morning News Headlines – July 13, 2023

➡️ President Droupadi Murmu will attend valedictory ceremony of 75th anniversary celebrations of Orissa High Court on July 26 and Diamond Jubilee celebration of Bhadrak Autonomous College on July 27.
➡️Balasore Train Tragedy: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeks an Action Taken Report (ATR) from Odisha Chief Secretary, Railway Board Chairman.
➡️Cyclonic circulation formation likely around July 16; Rainfall to increase in Odisha.
➡️Artistic Gymnastics selections for Asian Games 2023 conclude at the Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium of Bhubaneswar.
➡️Yamuna river water level surpasses danger mark in Delhi, submerges stretch of Ring Road. Water level reaches 208.46 metres, low-lying nearby areas flooded.
➡️Union Minister Anurag Thakur met ITBP jawans at an altitude of 15,000 feet on the India-China border in Leh last night.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for an Official Visit to France and UAE. He will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade.
➡️Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar calls a meeting on 18th July ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
➡️Around 300 buses stuck at various locations in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rain and flood.
➡️IMD issues red alert for Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim.
➡️Uttarakhand: Badrinath national highway blocked due to landslide in Chamoli.
➡️Sensex climbs 391.48 points to 65,785.38 in early trade; Nifty up 111.3 points to 19,495.60.
➡️Rupee rises 21 paise to 81.97 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Ukraine: At least 1 killed, 4 injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv.
➡️Wimbeldon Open 2023: India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden enter Men’s Doubles semi-finals.
