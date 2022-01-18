TNI Morning News Headlines – January 18, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 11086 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 6431 quarantine and 4655 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 3469 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 1416, Cuttack 766 and Mayurbhanj 393 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports 1061 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.

➡️ Covid19 death toll in Odisha mounts to 8488.

➡️ Cold Wave returns in Odisha; Night temperature at Daringbadi drops to 9 degree Celsius.

➡️ Report of auction for Sarpanch post in Balangir district: State Election Commission (SEC) seeks report from District Collector.

India News

➡️ India reports 2,38,018 COVID cases (20,071 less than yesterday), 310 deaths, and 1,57,421 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active case tally reaches 17,36,628; Daily positivity rate stands at 14.43%.

➡️ There are 8,891 Omicron cases in India with 29 States reporting the new Covid-19 strain.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 158.04 crores; 80 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Centre issues revised Guidelines for Clinical Management of COVID-19.

➡️ No decision yet on vaccination for children of age group 12-14 years: Official sources.

➡️ Magnitude 4.9 earthquake occurred at 148 north-northwest of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh at 4:30 am today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Dhanush, Aishwaryaa separated after 18 years of marriage.

➡️ Sensex trading at 61,440 up around +131 points; Nifty trading at 18,342 up around +34 points.

World News

➡️ Bayern Striker Lewandowski Awarded Best FIFA Men’s Player Of Year 2021.

➡️ Global Covid caseload tops 330.2 Million, deaths over 5.54 Million.

➡️ China’s Birth Rate at record low in 2021: Official Data.

➡️ Chinese Cities battle Omicron and Delta with large outbreaks.