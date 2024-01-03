TNI Morning News Headlines – January 03, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik enhances stipend of Nursing, Pharmacy, allied Medical Students.
➡️Second patient of Bhubaneswar Hi-Tech hospital blast succumbs.
➡️Boat with several passengers and bikes, en route to Janhikuda from Satapada gets stuck mid-Chilika due to a technical glitch.
➡️Mohana Police destroy ganja cultivation on 62 acres of land worth over Rs 1 crore at Alanda forest under Sinkulipadar panchayat in Gajapati district.
➡️Three-day-long World Odia Language Conference to be held in Bhubaneswar from February 3.
➡️India reports 602 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours; active caseload now stands at 4,440.
➡️12 people died and 25 injured after a bus collided with a truck in Golaghat district of Assam.
➡️Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal skips third ED summons in Delhi excise policy case.
➡️Parliament security breach: Delhi High Court dismisses plea by accused Neelam Azad seeking release.
➡️Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court directs Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to complete probe within 3 months in remaining 2 cases.
➡️Sensex falls 271.85 points to 71,620.63 in early trade; Nifty slips 71.35 points to 21,594.45.
➡️Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.29 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Death toll from 7.5-magnitude earthquake on New Year’s Day in Japan rises to 64 as aftershocks continue.
➡️Israel killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in a drone strike in Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday.
➡️Turkey detains 33 people suspected of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.
