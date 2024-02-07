TNI Morning News Headlines – February 7, 2024

➡️Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh takes oath as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. Odisha Governor Raghubar Das administers the oath of office to Singh.
➡️Over 98,000 posts lying vacant in Odisha Government Departments: Odisha Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Pritiranjan Gharai in State Assembly.
➡️Odisha: Two women Naxalites belonging to the banned CPI-Maoist surrendered before the police in Boudh district.
➡️5th edition of Odisha Travel Bazar at Konark Eco Retreat from February 7 to 9.
➡️Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers prayer at Vedvyas temple in Rourkela on the second day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha in the second half today.
Related Posts
➡️Madhya Pradesh firecracker unit blast death toll rises to 11; factory owners arrested.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.03 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex jumps 373.12 points to 72,559.21 in early trade; Nifty climbs 123.9 points to 22,053.30.
➡️Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud arrives in Delhi on first official visit to India.
➡️Chile’s ex-President Sebastian Pinera dies in helicopter crash.
➡️US Senate confirms Biden’s top Asia aide Kurt Campbell as Deputy Secretary of State.
➡️Guyana Prime Minister Mark Philips arrives in India.
Comments are closed.