TNI Morning News Headlines – February 7, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh takes oath as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. Odisha Governor Raghubar Das administers the oath of office to Singh.
➡️Over 98,000 posts lying vacant in Odisha Government Departments: Odisha Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Pritiranjan Gharai in State Assembly.
➡️Odisha: Two women Naxalites belonging to the banned CPI-Maoist surrendered before the police in Boudh district.
➡️5th edition of Odisha Travel Bazar at Konark Eco Retreat from February 7 to 9.
➡️Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers prayer at Vedvyas temple in Rourkela on the second day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha in the second half today.
➡️Madhya Pradesh firecracker unit blast death toll rises to 11; factory owners arrested.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.03 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex jumps 373.12 points to 72,559.21 in early trade; Nifty climbs 123.9 points to 22,053.30.
➡️Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud arrives in Delhi on first official visit to India.
➡️Chile’s ex-President Sebastian Pinera dies in helicopter crash.
➡️US Senate confirms Biden’s top Asia aide Kurt Campbell as Deputy Secretary of State.
➡️Guyana Prime Minister Mark Philips arrives in India.
