TNI Morning News Headlines – February 21, 2023

➡️ Japanese encephalitis scare at Purubai Kanyashram at Soro in Balasore Distl: 4 more students shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital.
➡️ Odisha Assembly Budget session begins today. BJP MLAs boycott address of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal to the Assembly.
➡️ Junagarh MLA Dibya Shankar Mishra to get married for second time. He had divorced his first wife.
➡️ Orissa High Court asks Chatrapur tehsildar in Ganjam district to provide land records to 1971 Indo-Pak War hero’s widow.
➡️ PM Narendra Modi and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong witness the launch of UPI-PayNow linkage between the two countries.
➡️ NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in gangster network cases.
➡️ Government approved appointment of BVR Subrahmanyam as the CEO of NITI Aayog.
➡️ The Kashmir Files wins the ‘Best Film’ award at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2023.
➡️ Indian-American wins National Geographic ‘Pictures of the Year’.
➡️ Sonu Nigam manhandled in Mumbai during performance; Police registered case, one booked.
➡️ Rupee falls 3 paise to 82.76 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Womens T20 World Cup: India beats Ireland by 5 runs, enters semi-finals.
➡️ 3 dead, over 600 injured after a new 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey.
