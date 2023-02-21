TNI Morning News Headlines – February 21, 2023

➡️ Japanese encephalitis scare at Purubai Kanyashram at Soro in Balasore Distl: 4 more students shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital.

➡️ Odisha Assembly Budget session begins today. BJP MLAs boycott address of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal to the Assembly.

➡️ Junagar h MLA Dibya Shankar Mishra to get married for second time. He had divorced his first wife.

➡️ Orissa High Court asks Chatrapur tehsildar in Ganjam district to provide land records to 1971 Indo-Pak War hero’s widow.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong witness the launch of UPI-PayNow linkage between the two countries.

➡️ NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in gangster network cases.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Government approved appointment of BVR Subrahmanyam as the CEO of NITI Aayog.

➡️ The Kashmir Files wins the ‘Best Film’ award at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2023.

➡️ Indian-American wins National Geographic ‘Pictures of the Year’.

➡️ Sonu Nigam manhandled in Mumbai during performance; Police registered case, one booked.

➡️ Rupee falls 3 paise to 82.76 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Womens T20 World Cup: India beats Ireland by 5 runs, enters semi-finals.