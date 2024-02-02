TNI Morning News Headlines – February 2, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Puja held at ‘Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana' inside Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. Hindu side announces schedule of five 'aartis' in Gyanvapi complex.
➡️Weekly Express train between Puri (Srikhetra) and Sonepur (Patali Srikhetra) to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.
➡️Preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sambalpur are in full swing. Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena chaired a high-level meeting on the preparations for the PM’s visit on February 3.
➡️Modi Government to introduce nationwide Public Examination bill in Parliament on 5th February to act against paper leaks in examination.
➡️Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) members launch dawn to dusk Rairangpur bandh in Mayurbhanj district today in protest against arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren by ED.
➡️Supreme Court asks former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to approach Jharkhand High Court with his plea against his arrest by ED in land matter.
➡️Rape case against Chinmayanand withdrawn.
➡️Champai Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today.
➡️A special MP/MLA court in Shahjahanpur has acquitted former Union Minister of State Chinmayanand in a 2011 rape case.
➡️INDvENG 2nd Test: India wins the toss and opt to bat first against England at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
➡️Indian American student dies in Ohio; fourth death within a month.
