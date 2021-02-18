TNI Morning News Headlines- February 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Assembly budget session begins with Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal’s address; Congress MLAs create ruckus in the House over Kotia row, stage walkout.

➡️ Traffic restrictions in Odisha capital during Budget Session.

➡️ Budget session of the House will be conducted in two phases- from February 18 to February 27 and March 12 to April 9. The budget will be tabled on February 22.

➡️ Rs 200 Cr will be spent during 2021-22 to develop 108 acres of land in & around Maa Samaleswari Temple.

➡️ Orissa High Court invites applications for recruitment of 202 Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posts in the Group-B category.

➡️ Woman who took Covid vaccine on February 3 at Nalco Hospital in Angul dies two weeks after Covid jab at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India reports 12,881 new COVID-19 cases, 11,987 discharges and 101 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,09,50,201 including 1,37,342 active cases, 1,06,56,845 cured cases & 1,56,014 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 15th January is 20,73,32,298 including 6,15,664 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India issues new guidelines for international arrivals.

➡️ Groom’s cousin killed, 12 injured as car ploughs into wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain injured after unidentified persons hurled bomb at him at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad; WB CID takes over the case.

➡️ Maharashtra water resources minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil tests positive for coronavirus.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh: Shabnam, who axed kin to death for lover, likely to be first woman hanged in independent India.

➡️ Police personnel deployed several parts of Delhi & Haryana in the wake of the 4-hour long nationwide ‘rail roko’ call by farmers today.

➡️ Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan formally takes additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 occurred at Ladakh at 7:39 am today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Terrorists open fire at popular Dhaba in Srinagar, injure Owner’s Son.

➡️ After Rajasthan, petrol price crosses Rs 100-mark in Madhya Pradesh.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases top 109.8 Million, death toll surged to more than 2.42 million.

➡️ Facebook blocks news sharing in Australia over media law.

➡️ French Parliament passes anti-radicalisation Bill: How the law intends to curb ‘Islamist separatism’.

➡️ Satellite Pics Show 500 Oil Tankers destroyed on Afghanistan-Iran Border.