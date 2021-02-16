TNI Morning News Headlines- February 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha CM visits Sundergarh District today, to inaugurate slew of Projects.

➡️ Puri Jagannath temple – Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project gets nod from Shree Jagannatha Temple Management Committee.

➡️ Rain, thundershower likely to occur in several districts in Odisha till February 19.

➡️ Police take hundreds of BJP supporters into custody for staging protest ahead of the visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Rourkela.

➡️ Odisha Government directs Koraput Collector to keep Documents ready for hearing in the Supreme Court on February 19.

➡️ ‘Ratha Katha Anukula’ to be held at Puri Srimandir on the occasion of Basant Panchami today.

➡️ Petrol & Diesel price continues to rise in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday with petrol price recorded at Rs. 90.17 per litre and diesel price Rs. 87.01 per litre.

India News

➡️ India reports 9,121 new COVID-19 cases, 11,805 discharges, and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,09,25,710 including 1,36,872 active cases, 1,06,33,025 cured cases & 1,55,813 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 15th January is 20,73,32,298 including 6,15,664 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh: 7 people rescued, 40 passangers missing as bus falls into canal in Sidhi district, search underway.

➡️ Death toll rises to 58 in Uttarakhand Disaster; rescue operation underway at Tapovan Tunnel in Joshimath, Chamoli.

➡️ FASTag becomes mandatory for all vehicles from today.

➡️ PM Modi lays foundation stone for statue of warrior king Suheldev of Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich.

➡️ Delhi: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy attends 74th Raising Day of Delhi Police.

➡️ Naxals shot dead a former deputy sarpanch of Temrugaon village in Narayanpur district yesterday.

➡️ Indian-descent millennial announces run against Gutteres for top UN job.

➡️ ‘MS Dhoni’ actor Sandeep Nahar dies after posting video, suicide note.

➡️ Premium Petrol Prices Breach Rs 100/ltr Mark In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh.

World News

➡️ WHO approves Astra Zeneca Covid 19 Vaccine.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases has topped 109 Million, death toll surged to more than 2.40 million.

➡️ Australian PM apologises after Woman alleges she was raped in Parliament.

➡️ Kamala Harris and her family will uphold “highest ethical standards”, says White House.

➡️ Cold condition leaves 8 million in Texas, Mexico without power.

➡️ Tougher travel rules to contain spread of COVID-19 come into force in UK from Monday.