Odisha CM lays foundation stone for India’s largest Hockey Stadium in Rourkela

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation for various development projects in Sundargarh district.

Naveen Patnaik laid foundation stone of a World class Hockey Stadium in the steel city of Rourkela, which is set to host the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men’s Hockey World Cup India 2023 along with Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that the Hockey Stadium will be named after Legendary Birsa Munda.

The stadium with a seating capacity of 20,000, will be built on 15 acres of land at the Biju Patnaik University of Technology campus in the Steel City of Odisha.

The work to develop hockey stadiums in each of the 17 blocks of Sundargarh district has already commenced.

Apart from the Hockey stadium, different projects such as drinking water supply units, major irrigation projects and hostels for the students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya were also inaugurated.

The infrastructure development projects worth Rs 4915 crore includes:

➡️ Drinking water projects worth Rs 1611 crore

➡️ Irrigation projects of Rs 320 crores

➡️ Health services projects worth Rs 111 crores

➡️ Roads & bridges worth Rs 1060 crore

➡️ Education projects worth Rs 366 crores

➡️ Sanitation projects worth Rs 250 crores

➡️ Livelihood initiatives worth Rs 216 crore

➡️ Smart city development projects worth Rs 471 crore

➡️ Electricity projects of Rs 38 crore

➡️ Infrastructure development projects worth Rs 67 crore

➡️ Women & child care projects worth Rs 135 crore

➡️ Clean environment worth Rs 12 crore

➡️ Skill development projects worth Rs 15 crore

➡️ Sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 120 crores