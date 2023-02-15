TNI Morning News Headlines – February 15, 2023

➡️ Maha Shivratri on February 18: Mahadeepa to be lifted atop Lord Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar at 10 pm.
➡️Marriage turns into tragedy, three women killed after being hit by an SUV during procession at Mandiapalli village in Berhampur.
➡️Wildfire gripped Similipal reserve forest in Mayurbhanj district; charred a number of medicinal plants, some large trees and wild animals.
➡️State-level observance of Pani Panchayat Pakhya, 2023 will be held at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar today.
➡️Petrol and diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar today; price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.05 per litre, while diesel cost is at Rs 94.62 per litre.
➡️CBSE Board Exam 2023 for classes 10th and 12th begins today.
➡️Six coaches of Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Godavari Expres derails between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar near Hyderabad.
➡️Delhi man kills girlfriend, keeps body in fridge at his dhaba, marries a woman on same day.
➡️PM Modi will inaugurate “Aadi Mahotsav”, the mega National Tribal Festival tomorrow at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.
➡️Income Tax survey operation will continue for the 2nd day at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai: Sources.
➡️Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.90 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has appointed Sania Mirza as their mentor in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).
