TNI Morning News Headlines – February 1, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Naba Das Murder Case: Brajarajnagar JMFC Court allows Crime Branch to take accused Gopal Das on 4-day remand from today.
 
➡️Naba Das Murder Case: Opposition questions ‘silence’ of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and DGP Sunil Bansal on issue.
 
➡️Odisha Government issues a special phone number ‘1930’ to curb cyber crime in the State.
 
➡️Odia actor Pintu Nanda hospitalised in Bhubaneswar due to liver cirrhosis.
 
➡️Traffic restriction imposed on the Rasulgarh flyover bridge in view of the construction of third railway line from Bhubaneswar to Mancheswar.
 
➡️Union Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi begins at Parliament. Following this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget-2023 at the Parliament, at 11 am.
 
➡️Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting Union Budget 2023-24. Union Cabinet approves Budget for 2023-24.
 
➡️Sensex opens in green, currently up by 437.32 points and trading at 59,987.22.
 
➡️US to train Indian astronauts, cooperate on planetary defence; 2 countries will cooperate on planetary defence against dangerous asteroids.
 
➡️Pakistan mosque blast inside a police headquarters that killed 100 was revenge against police, says top cop.
 
➡️Severed Head of suspected Suicide Bomber found at Pakistan Mosque Blast site: Cops.
