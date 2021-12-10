TNI Morning News Headlines – December 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 286 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 286 quarantine and 118 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 147 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 2 students and more than 10 teachers test positive for Covid-19 in 2 different schools – Capital High School and Kendriya Vidyalaya-1 in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ ‘Nadi Utsav’ across Odisha on December 15 to bring people closer to the rivers.

➡️ IMD, Bhubaneswar predicts that the minimum temperature is expected to dip in Odisha by 3 to 4 Degree Celsius within next 48 hours.

➡️ Veteran Actor Mihir Das hospitalised. He has been suffering from kidney ailments for past few years.

India News

➡️ India reports 8,439 new COVID-19 cases, 9,525 recoveries, and 195 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 131.18 crore vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 94,943.

➡️ Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.27%; Lowest since March 2020.

➡️ The mortal remains of CDS General #BipinRawat and his wife #MadhulikaRawat were brought to their residence in Delhi.

➡️ Last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat along with 11 other military personnel will be performed with full military honours today.

➡️ Rupee drops 5 paise to 75.65 against US dollar in opening trade.

➡️ Sensex drops 186.36 pts to 58,620.77 in opening session; Nifty declines 46.65 pts to 17,470.20.

World News

➡️ US authorises Covid Boosters for Teens amid Omicron Fears.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 268.4 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.28 million.

➡️ UN General Assembly grants Observer Status to International Solar Alliance.

➡️ 53 migrants killed, dozens injured in Mexico truck accident.