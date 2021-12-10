TNI Morning News Headlines – December 10, 2021

Key News Headlines of December 10, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art paying tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat who passed away in a helicopter crash.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 286 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 286 quarantine and 118 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 147 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 2 students and more than 10 teachers test positive for Covid-19 in 2 different schools – Capital High School and Kendriya Vidyalaya-1 in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ ‘Nadi Utsav’ across Odisha on December 15 to bring people closer to the rivers.

➡️ IMD, Bhubaneswar predicts that the minimum temperature is expected to dip in Odisha by 3 to 4 Degree Celsius within next 48 hours.

➡️ Veteran Actor Mihir Das hospitalised. He has been suffering from kidney ailments for past few years.

India News

➡️ India reports 8,439 new COVID-19 cases, 9,525 recoveries, and 195 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 131.18 crore vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 94,943.

➡️ Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.27%; Lowest since March 2020.

➡️ The mortal remains of CDS General #BipinRawat and his wife #MadhulikaRawat were brought to their residence in Delhi.

➡️ Last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat along with 11 other military personnel will be performed with full military honours today.

➡️ Rupee drops 5 paise to 75.65 against US dollar in opening trade.

➡️ Sensex drops 186.36 pts to 58,620.77 in opening session; Nifty declines 46.65 pts to 17,470.20.

World News

➡️ US authorises Covid Boosters for Teens amid Omicron Fears.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 268.4 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.28 million.

➡️ UN General Assembly grants Observer Status to International Solar Alliance.

➡️ 53 migrants killed, dozens injured in Mexico truck accident.

