TNI Morning News Headlines – December 14, 2023

➡️Alliance Air flight service between Jharsuguda and Bhubaneswar to resume from December 27.
➡️Gadadhar Sahu from Odisha wins Gold by lifting 140 Kg in 59 Kg category at the 1st Khelo India Para Games 2023.
➡️Young BJD leader in Kandhamal district was murdered by a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair.
➡️Parliament security breach: Lok Sabha Secretariat suspends seven personnel. Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm.
➡️All accused arrested for intruding Parliament have been booked under STRINGENT anti-terror law UAPA.
➡️Delhi records minimum temperature of 6.2 deg C, lowest this season so far.
➡️Assam Government changes names of 1,281 madrassas converted into General schools.
➡️Kerala records 230 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️Sensex, Nifty hit record highs on global market rally as US Fed keeps key interest rate unchanged.
➡️Rupee rebounds 13 paise to 83.27 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India win toss, opt to bat in one-off Test against England’s women’s team.
➡️Mohammed Shami nominated for Arjuna Award, Satwik-Chirag for Khel Ratna.
➡️US House approves impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.
➡️Six Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy.
➡️Israel Embassy in India hosts Hanukkah celebration, hopes for safe return of hostages.
