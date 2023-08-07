TNI Morning News Headlines – August 07, 2023

➡️ Hirakud water level stands at 621.10 ft by 6 am; water being discharged through 20 gates.
➡️ Soro: Two kanwariyas go missing while taking holy dip in Salandi river under Khaira block in Balasore district.
➡️Niece of Rairangpur MLA Naba Charan Majhi was found hanging at his quarters under Kharavela Nagar police limits in Bhubaneswar.
➡️19 arrested, 50 others booked in Phiringia police station vandalism case.
➡️Lok Sabha Secretariat restores membership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. He was disqualified from the lower house in March 2023.
➡️2 terrorists killed as army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️ISRO successfully performs orbit reduction manoeuvre, brings Chandrayaan-3 closer to moon.
➡️The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the first images of the Moon as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
➡️Curfew will be lifted in Nuh from 9 am to 1 pm today for the movement of the public.
➡️NDA Ally Kuki People’s Alliance Withdraws Support from Manipur’s Biren Singh Government.
➡️Monsoon Session of Parliament: Delhi Services bill to be moved in Rajya Sabha, Data Protection bill likely to be passed in Lok Sabha.
➡️Sensex climbs 210.43 points to 65,931.68 in early trade; Nifty advances 66.1 points to 19,583.10.
➡️Rupee rises 8 paise to 82.73 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam win gold in men’s doubles at Four Nations Para-Badminton International.
➡️Pakistan cricket team gets govt nod to travel to India for ODI World Cup.
