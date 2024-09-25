TNI Evening News Headlines – September 25, 2024

➡️BJP President JP Nadda to visit Odisha tomorrow.

➡️Assault of Army officer, fiancée: Former Bharatpur Police Station IIC Dinakrushna Mishra agrees for polygraph test.

➡️One person killed after being hit by a ‘Mo Bus’ in Raghunathpur.

➡️Bengaluru Mahalakshmi murder case: Karnataka sends police teams to Odisha to nab accused after getting information that the accused was hiding here.

➡️54% voter turnout recorded till 5pm in second phase of the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections.

➡️Badlapur case in Bombay High Court: The next date of hearing in the case is October 3.

➡️Delhi CM Atishi announces Rs 18,066 minimum wage for unskilled, Rs 19,929 for semi-skilled, and Rs 21,917 for skilled workers.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️PM Narendra Modi to launch projects worth Rs 22,600 crore from Maharashtra.

➡️Make in India’ initiative turns 10 today; launched in 2014, it aimed to boost India’s manufacturing sector and reduce dependency on imports.

➡️Badlapur sexual assault case: High Court asks why was accused shot in head directly and not in legs or arms first. High Court says shoot-out of accused could have been avoided.

➡️Sensex climbs 255.83 points to settle at an all-time high of 85,169.87; Nifty rallies 63.75 points to hit record 26,004.15.

➡️Rupee rises 3 paise to close at 83.60 (provisional) against US dollar.

➡️BJP MP Kangana Ranaut withdraws remark calling for bringing back farm laws, expresses regret.

➡️ICC Rankings: India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant re-entered the top 10 Test batting rankings, rising to sixth place after his performance against Bangladesh in Chennai.

➡️Hezbollah launched a medium-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile from Lebanon.