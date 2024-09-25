Suspended Bharatpur PS IIC Dinakrushna Mishra agrees for Polygraph and Narco Test

TNI Bureau: In a significant development in Bharatpur assault case, Dinakrushna Mishra, suspended IIC of the police station, today gave his consent in the SDJM Court in Bhubaneswar to undergo polygraph, narco-analysis and brain-mapping tests.

Earlier, the Crime Branch filed a petition in SDJM court for Mishra’s polygraph test to verify the allegations levelled against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that Odisha DGP YB Khurania had earlier suspended Mishra and the other four cops of Bharatpur police station for allegedly assaulted and misbehaved with the Indian Army officer and his fiancée when they went to the police station to file a complaint regarding road rage.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has already ordered a judicial probe into the incident. Crime Branch will continue its investigation separately.