TNI Evening News Headlines – November 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 107 more COVID positive cases & 98 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 88 local contact cases and 19 quarantine cases.

➡️ 354 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1035967.

➡️ Four-Time Odisha MLA and former Minister Sanjeev Sahoo joins BJP.

➡️ A huge boat was sailed on the occasion of Kartika Purnima in Balasore district.

➡️ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan targets Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Mamita Meher Murder case.

➡️ Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021: 4 Odisha Players (Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Toppo, Lilima Minz and Mariana Kujur) secure berth in 18-Member Indian Squad.

➡️ Boita Bandana Tragedy: 3 kids drown in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Journalist Rakhi Ghosh wins Press Institute of India Award 2021.

➡️ Twin City Commissionerate Police issues helpline number (7077798111) for lost Mobile Phone cases in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Depression over Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast to weaken during next 12 hours; Rainfall in forecast for several districts of #Odisha till November 23.

➡️ Odisha Plus 2 offline exam results to be out tomorrow.

India News

➡️ PM Modi hands over indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter to armed forces in Jhansi.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 115.73 crore; more than 46 lakh vaccine doses administered till 7 pm today: Health Ministry.

➡️ Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu breaks down, vows to re-enter Assembly after coming back to power

➡️ PM Modi unveils the sculpture of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi on her 193rd birth anniversary at the Jhansi Fort; launches projects worth Rs 3,425 crore in Jhansi.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate “InFinity Forum”, a 2-day thought leadership Forum on FinTech, on December 3.

➡️ Engineer found in possession of over Rs 2.70 cr disproportionate assets, arrested.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rs 3,240 crore worth of projects in Mahoba in UP aimed at ending water shortage for farmers in Bundelkhand.

➡️ Congress to observe ‘Kisan Vijay Diwas’ on November 20, to hold rallies across country on announcement of repeal of farm laws.

➡️ Rate of inflation in Delhi was lowest among five metro cities in 2020-21.

World News

➡️ The first known case of Covid-19 was a vendor in Wuhan’s Chinese animal market: Study.

➡️ US President Joe Biden to Transfer Power to Harris During Colonoscopy on Friday – White House.

➡️ South African cricketer AB De Villiers announces retirement from all forms of Cricket.

➡️ Centre allows export of 20 Million Novavax doses to Indonesia.

➡️ British music photographer Mick Rock dies at 72.