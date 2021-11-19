TNI Evening News Headlines – November 19, 2021

Key News Headlines of November 19, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi hands over indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter to armed forces in Jhansi
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 107 more COVID positive cases & 98 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 88 local contact cases and 19 quarantine cases.

➡️ 354 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1035967.

➡️ Four-Time Odisha MLA and former Minister Sanjeev Sahoo joins BJP.

➡️ A huge boat was sailed on the occasion of Kartika Purnima in Balasore district.

➡️ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan targets Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Mamita Meher Murder case.

➡️ Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021: 4 Odisha Players (Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Toppo, Lilima Minz and Mariana Kujur) secure berth in 18-Member Indian Squad.

➡️ Boita Bandana Tragedy: 3 kids drown in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Journalist Rakhi Ghosh wins Press Institute of India Award 2021.

➡️ Twin City Commissionerate Police issues helpline number (7077798111) for lost Mobile Phone cases in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Depression over Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast to weaken during next 12 hours; Rainfall in forecast for several districts of #Odisha till November 23.

➡️ Odisha Plus 2 offline exam results to be out tomorrow.

India News

➡️ PM Modi hands over indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter to armed forces in Jhansi.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 115.73 crore; more than 46 lakh vaccine doses administered till 7 pm today: Health Ministry.

➡️ Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu breaks down, vows to re-enter Assembly after coming back to power

➡️ PM Modi unveils the sculpture of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi on her 193rd birth anniversary at the Jhansi Fort; launches projects worth Rs 3,425 crore in Jhansi.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate “InFinity Forum”, a 2-day thought leadership Forum on FinTech, on December 3.

➡️ Engineer found in possession of over Rs 2.70 cr disproportionate assets, arrested.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rs 3,240 crore worth of projects in Mahoba in UP aimed at ending water shortage for farmers in Bundelkhand.

➡️ Congress to observe ‘Kisan Vijay Diwas’ on November 20, to hold rallies across country on announcement of repeal of farm laws.

➡️ Rate of inflation in Delhi was lowest among five metro cities in 2020-21.

World News

➡️ The first known case of Covid-19 was a vendor in Wuhan’s Chinese animal market: Study.

➡️ US President Joe Biden to Transfer Power to Harris During Colonoscopy on Friday – White House.

➡️ South African cricketer AB De Villiers announces retirement from all forms of Cricket.

➡️ Centre allows export of 20 Million Novavax doses to Indonesia.

➡️ British music photographer Mick Rock dies at 72.

