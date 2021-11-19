Odisha Journalist Rakhi Ghosh wins Press Institute of India Award

Insight Bureau: Journalist from Odisha, Rakhi Ghosh was on Friday awarded with the Press Institute of India (PII) annual Special Award.

Rakhi received a Special Mention in the Best Article category for her piece, ‘Unsung heroes’, which published in “The Pioneer”.

She was awarded at a function organised on the virtual mode today.

She had received the award earlier in 2018 instituted by PII.

Rakhi Ghosh brought to the fore a story of four Samaritan friends – Siddhant Panda, Shishir Kumar Behera, Manoj Kumar Tripathy and Kamlesh Kumar Nathani who have been cremating COVID-19 infected bodies in Sundergarh.

Seeing their dedication, the District administration and other organisations have felicitated them for their work.

Earlier, Senior journalist from Odisha Debabrata Mohanty (Hindustan Times) and Delhi-based Odia journalist Chitrangada were also conferred with the PII award.