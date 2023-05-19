TNI Evening News Headlines – May 19, 2023

➡️ 5T Secretary V K Pandian on a 2-day visit to Kalahandi Dist to review various developmental projects including progress of construction of Sandul Irrigation Project.

➡️ 18 places in Odisha record temperature of 40 degrees Celsius & above. Bolangir hottest with 43.7 40 degrees Celsius.

➡️ Orissa High Court in Cuttack will remain shut from May 22 to June 20 due to summer vacation.

➡️ Odisha Police Crime Branch issues guidelines to stop misuse of SIM cards.

➡️ 3 killed as SUV hits Bike on Loisingha-Bharasuja road near Karkachia Square in Bolangir district.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Japanese city of Hiroshima; will attend G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan.

➡️ PM Modi to hold a bilateral meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tomorrow.

➡️ RBI to withdraw Rs 2000 currency note from circulation but it will continue to be legal tender. All banks shall provide deposit and/or exchange facility for Rs 2000 banknotes until September 30, 2023.

➡️ RBI approves Rs 87,416 crore dividend payment to Government for 2022-23 against Rs 30,307 crore in FY 2022.

➡️ NHRC issues notice to Bengal govt over 9 deaths in illegal firecracker factory blast.

➡️ CBI calls TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee to remain present in its Kolkata office on Saturday as part of school jobs’ scam probe.

➡️ Rupee falls 5 paise to close at 82.67 (provisional) against US dollar.

➡️ Police get a warrant to search Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.