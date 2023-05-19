TNI Evening News Headlines – May 19, 2023

➡️5T Secretary V K Pandian on a 2-day visit to Kalahandi Dist to review various developmental projects including progress of construction of Sandul Irrigation Project.
➡️18 places in Odisha record temperature of 40 degrees Celsius & above. Bolangir hottest with 43.7 40 degrees Celsius.
➡️Orissa High Court in Cuttack will remain shut from May 22 to June 20 due to summer vacation.
➡️Odisha Police Crime Branch issues guidelines to stop misuse of SIM cards.
➡️3 killed as SUV hits Bike on Loisingha-Bharasuja road near Karkachia Square in Bolangir district.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Japanese city of Hiroshima; will attend G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan.
➡️PM Modi to hold a bilateral meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tomorrow.
Related Posts
➡️RBI to withdraw Rs 2000 currency note from circulation but it will continue to be legal tender. All banks shall provide deposit and/or exchange facility for Rs 2000 banknotes until September 30, 2023.
➡️RBI approves Rs 87,416 crore dividend payment to Government for 2022-23 against Rs 30,307 crore in FY 2022.
➡️NHRC issues notice to Bengal govt over 9 deaths in illegal firecracker factory blast.
➡️CBI calls TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee to remain present in its Kolkata office on Saturday as part of school jobs’ scam probe.
➡️Rupee falls 5 paise to close at 82.67 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Police get a warrant to search Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.
➡️Anti-Terror Court grants bail to former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in Jinnah House attack case.
Comments are closed.