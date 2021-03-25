TNI Evening News Headlines – March 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ BJP names Ashrit Pattnayak as its candidate for Pipili Bypoll in Odisha.

➡️ Massive fire breaks out in Pine forest in Koraput district, Officials have been deployed to douse the flames.

➡️ All Educational institutions in Odisha to remain closed on March 26 in view of Bharat Bandh.

➡️ Govt Employees of Bhubaneswar asked to report by 9:30AM tomorrow.

➡️ Government-aided and private schools to remain closed on March 28 and 29 in Odisha on occasion of Dola Purnima and Holi.

➡️ Semester exam of Arts/Science/Commerce streams scheduled to be held on March 26, 2021 postponed & rescheduled to March 30, 2021.

➡️ A petition was filed today in the Supreme Court seeking a directive to stop selling of any properties of Shree Jagannatha of Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri.

➡️ Centre to auction 67 coal blocks of 6 States, including 13 in Odisha.

India News

➡️ Maharashtra reports 35,952 fresh COVID-19 cases, 20,444 recoveries and 111 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Mumbai reports 5,504 new COVID-19 cases, Punjab reports 2,700 fresh COVID-19 cases, Karnataka 2523 new COVID 19 cases, Gujarat reports 1,961, Tamil Nadu 1779 and Delhi 1,515.

➡️ 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Leh in Ladakh.

➡️ One more CPRF personnel succumbed to injuries in Lawaypora attack: CPRF.

➡️ 2 CRPF personnel lost their life after Terrorists attack CRPF party in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

➡️ West Bengal Elections: Mithun Chakraborty holds roadshow in Jhargram.

➡️ Gujarat bans public Holi celebrations to contain the spread of Covid 19.

➡️ Maharashtra: NIA takes Sachin Waze to the spot where Mansukh Hiren’s body was found in Retibandar.