TNI Evening News Headlines – June 3, 2021

News

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 898 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 126 Quarantine cases and 772 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha reports 10434 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 713055.

➡️ The Founder & Chairman of SAI International School and Advisor of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo died of post-Covid complications at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 58.

➡️ Congress President Sonia Gandhi appoints Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka as the AICC Secretary attached to AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions 67.52 lakh for feeding all stray animals for the extended lockdown period.

➡️ Major fire breaks out in a firecrackers godown at Brahmakundi village under Nimapara Tehsil in Puri District. No one is injured in the incident.

➡️ Amrit Pradhan (24), who is critical due to Covid-19 airlifted from Bhubaneswar to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for further treatment. Special ‘Green Corridors’ were created earlier in the state Capital City to facilitate shifting of critically ill patients.

➡️ There is a shortage of Vaccine for 18+ Age Group in Bhubaneswar: BMC Commissioner, Sanjay Singh.

India News

➡️ Monsoon arrives in Kerala.

➡️ PM Modi holds review meeting over preparation of athletes for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

➡️ India exported more than 11 lakh 49,000 tonnes of marine products worth over 43,717 crore rupees during the last financial year: Commerce and Industry Ministry

➡️ 624 Doctors Succumbed To Covid During 2nd Wave, Highest In Delhi: IMA.

➡️ INS Sandhayak, the first indigenously designed ship of Indian Navy to be decommissioned on Friday after serving the Nation for 40 years.

➡️ Clinical trials of COVAXIN on Children aged 2-18 Years begin at Patna AIIMS.

➡️ Former Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopdhayay replies to Centre’s show-cause letter: official.

➡️ Validity period of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate has been extended from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.

➡️ Karnataka extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 14.

➡️ Sensex climbs to settle above 52,000 mark, Nifty surges to finish near the 15,700 level.

➡️ India expect economic recovery from July: Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian.

World News

➡️ Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju unveils Team India official Olympics Uniform Kit on the occasion of 50 Days Countdown to Tokyo Olympics.

➡️ Pakistan Super League to be completed in Abu Dhabi in June

➡️ Serum Institute Seeks DCGI’s Nod to Manufacture Russian Vaccine Sputnik V in India..

➡️ Amid tension with Palestine, Israel appoints Isaac Herzog as new President.

➡️ Iran’s largest navy ship sinks after catching fire at mouth of Gulf.

➡️ Saudi Arabia restricts volume of mosque loudspeakers after complaints about noise.

