TNI Evening News Headlines – June 29, 2023

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik speaks to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha over telephone about the Bahuda Jatra accident and expressed his deep grief over the loss of life.
➡️The death toll in tragic train accident in Balasore district rises to 293 as another passenger succumbed to injuries under treatment at SCB Medical College.
➡️Subroto Bagchi stepped down from his position as the Chairperson of Odisha Skill Development Authority; cites personal reason.
➡️Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at few places over the districts of Odisha during the next five days.
➡️Seven people were electrocuted when the chariot of Lord Jagannath hit high-tension power lines in Tripura’s Unakoti district on Wednesday evening.
➡️Sukma, Chhattisgarh: Naxals killed two villagers by holding ‘Jan Adalat’ yesterday.
➡️Next meeting of the Opposition will be held in Bengaluru on July 13-14: Sharad Pawar.
➡️Bihar Government’s Education Department directs all officers/staff to come to the office in formal clothes.
➡️BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of inciting tension by visiting violence-hit Manipur.
➡️The convoy of Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Imphal on Thursday on a two-day visit to Manipur, has been stopped by the police in Bishnupur; Rahul Gandhi takes helicopter to Churachandpur.
➡️Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad had received a death threat from a Facebook page called Kshatriya of Amethi.
➡️Tamil Nadu Government outlets sell tomatoes at Rs 60/kg.
➡️Indian senior men‘s football team climbed to the 100th spot in the latest FIFA Men’s Football rankings after almost 5 years.
➡️Actress Lindsay Lohan is pregnant, and reports say they are expecting a baby boy.
➡️General Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of Russian military operations in Ukraine, has been arrested.
