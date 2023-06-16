TNI Evening News Headlines – June 16, 2023

➡️A racket involved in the preparation of duplicate Srimandir Mahaprasad (Abadha/offering) was exposed at Paika Sahi in Puri.
➡️Odisha Rail Accident: Death toll increased to 290 after a 17-year-old resident of Bihar succumbed to his injuries in SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.
➡️IMD issues light to moderate rain, thunderstorm with lightning in some parts of Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Balasore & Puri District within next 3 hours: IMD.
➡️Heat wave conditions worsened in Odisha; Bhubaneswar records highest at 44.4 degrees Celsius.
➡️Fake liquor manufacturing unit operating at bakery busted in Berhampur.
➡️BJP intensifies power cut protest in Odisha.
➡️Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ impact in Gujarat: Trees uprooted due to strong wind, damaged electric poles blocking roads.
➡️Fresh clashes between Rapid Action Force and mob in Mainpur. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the rioters.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit USA and Egypt from 20 to 25 June 2023.
➡️IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh on June 17.
➡️Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has not agreed for V. Senthil Balaji to continue any longer as a Member of the Council of Ministers as he is facing criminal proceedings, re-allocates portfolios.
➡️Millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has penned a letter to the Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asking him to accept a donation of Rs 10 crore for the Odisha train tragedy victims.
➡️Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society housed in Teen Murti Bhavan premises in New Delhi has been renamed by the Government as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society.
➡️Student dies by suicide in Kota after failing NEET.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
