TNI Evening News Headlines -July 3, 2023

➡️ Odisha witnessed a rise in dengue cases, 185 positive cases identified in 16 districts of Odisha.
➡️IMD warns light to moderate rain or thundershower to occur at many places over the districts of South Interior Odisha.
➡️ The Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) extolled actor-turned-politician Sidhant Mohapatra for saving an accident victim during ‘golden hour’.
➡️An inmate of a de-addiction center was found hanging in his room at Koshish De-addiction Center at Nandan Vihar.
➡️Odisha Government is all set to launch Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) on the occasion of Independence Day to provide bus communication from each Gram Panchayat to the block headquarters.
➡️Sharad Pawar appoints Sonia Doohan as the in-charge of Nationalist Congress Party’s New Delhi Central office.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit virtually tomorrow.
➡️India is more concerned about protecting its own interests rather than thinking about that country’s affairs: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
➡️Veteran actor Nana Patekar will be heard in the upcoming film ‘Gadar 2’ which stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead.
