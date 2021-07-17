TNI Evening News Headlines – July 17, 2021

Key News Headlines of July 17, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and MoS for Sports Nisith Pramanik address first batch of Indian athletes leaving for Tokyo Olympics tonight.
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 372 more COVID positive cases & 226 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 285 local contact cases and 87 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2400 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 927926.

➡️ Section 144 to be clamped in Puri on the occasion of Bahuda Jatra; to remain in effect from 8pm on July 18 till 8pm on July 21.

➡️ Odisha Government to reopen schools for Class-10 & Class-12 students from July 26.

➡️ Evaluation of Odisha Matric exam papers to be done between August 10-15; results by August 22.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet approves 15 proposals including establishment of Odisha University of Technology & Research at Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Bus service to resume across Odisha from July 19.

➡️ BMC declares Niladri Nilay apartment at IRC Village in Bhubaneswar as containment zone.

➡️ 9-year-old girl Manjula of Nabarangpur, a snakebite victim undergoes first surgery at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

India News

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage has surpassed 40 crore (40,44,67,526) today.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh: Cessna aircraft crashes in Sagar, trainee pilot is safe.

➡️ 5 more people tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala, taking the total number of cases in the state to 35.

➡️ COVID-19 Third Wave likely to hit by August end with 1 lakh cases being reported daily, says top ICMR scientist.

➡️ BS Yediyurappa says he has not resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister.

➡️ Delhi airport to resume flight operations at Terminal 2 from July 22.

➡️ Delhi University admission 2021: UG registration to start on August 2, PG on July 26.

➡️ HDFC Bank reports 14.36 pc growth in June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 7,922.09 crore.

World News

➡️ Daughter of Afghan Ambassador in Pakistan was released after being kidnapped.

➡️ Taliban denies killing Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui, express regret over his death.

➡️ US NGOs ask Joe Biden to sanction Indian officials.

