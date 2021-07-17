TNI Evening News Headlines – July 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 372 more COVID positive cases & 226 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 285 local contact cases and 87 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2400 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 927926.

➡️ Section 144 to be clamped in Puri on the occasion of Bahuda Jatra; to remain in effect from 8pm on July 18 till 8pm on July 21.

➡️ Odisha Government to reopen schools for Class-10 & Class-12 students from July 26.

➡️ Evaluation of Odisha Matric exam papers to be done between August 10-15; results by August 22.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet approves 15 proposals including establishment of Odisha University of Technology & Research at Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Bus service to resume across Odisha from July 19.

➡️ BMC declares Niladri Nilay apartment at IRC Village in Bhubaneswar as containment zone.

➡️ 9-year-old girl Manjula of Nabarangpur, a snakebite victim undergoes first surgery at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

India News

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage has surpassed 40 crore (40,44,67,526) today.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh: Cessna aircraft crashes in Sagar, trainee pilot is safe.

➡️ 5 more people tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala, taking the total number of cases in the state to 35.

➡️ COVID-19 Third Wave likely to hit by August end with 1 lakh cases being reported daily, says top ICMR scientist.

➡️ BS Yediyurappa says he has not resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister.

➡️ Delhi airport to resume flight operations at Terminal 2 from July 22.

➡️ Delhi University admission 2021: UG registration to start on August 2, PG on July 26.

➡️ HDFC Bank reports 14.36 pc growth in June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 7,922.09 crore.

➡️ Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and MoS for Sports Nisith Pramanik address first batch of Indian athletes leaving for Tokyo Olympics tonight.

World News

➡️ Daughter of Afghan Ambassador in Pakistan was released after being kidnapped.

➡️ Taliban denies killing Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui, express regret over his death.

➡️ US NGOs ask Joe Biden to sanction Indian officials.