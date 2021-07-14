TNI Morning News Headlines – July 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2074 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 1192 quarantine and 882 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 443 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (283) and Jajpur (120).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 65 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (20), Bargarh (10), Sundargarh (7), Puri (6), Nabarangpur (4), Gajapati (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,795.

➡️ As many as 69,287 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha BJP launches protest at Master Canteen area in Bhubaneswar over frequent power outage & rising electricity tariff in Odisha.

➡️ Congress leaders take out a cycle-rally from congress party office to Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswa over rising fuel & LPG prices in Odisha.

➡️ Heavy rain, thunderstorm to lash several parts of Odisha between July 16-18.

India News

➡️ India reports 38,792 new COVID 19 cases, 41,000 recoveries and 624 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,09,46,074 including 4,29,946 active cases, 3,01,04,720 cured cases & 4,11,408 deaths.

➡️ 43,59,73,639 samples tested for COVID19 up to 13th July 2021. Of these, 19,15,501 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 38.76 crore vaccine doses administered so far; Total 38,76,97,935 (37,14,441) vaccinated in last 24 hrs.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.28%. Daily positivity rate stands at 2.10%.

➡️ 3 terrorists including top Lashkar commander killed in Pulwama encounter.

➡️ Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called an all-party meeting of floor leaders on July 18.

➡️ Complete lockdown on 17th & 18th July in Kerala.

➡️ Rupee slips 10 paise to 74.59 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Adani Group takes over Mumbai Airport, becomes India’s largest airport operator.

World News

➡️ 11 Billion doses needed to Vaccinate 70% of World to end Covid: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

➡️ Emmy nominees announced; ‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each.

➡️ Roger Federer, Former World No.1 tennis player and 20-time Grand Slam champion pulls out of Olympics due to knee injury.

➡️ Lambda remains variant of interest rather than variant of concern for now: WHO.