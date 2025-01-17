TNI Evening News Headlines – January 17, 2025

➡️Odisha Government signed eight MoUs with Singapore-based organisations for collaborations in different fields including skill development and industrial park development.

➡️ 800 senior citizens from Bhubaneswar embark on a pilgrimage to Shirdi on a s pecial train facilitated by Odisha Government.

➡️ Separate queue system likely from February 1. The temple administration plans to implement queue system for men, women, differently-abled, elderly persons and others.

➡️ Controversial Baikunthadham Ashram in Khandagiri demolished by Bhubaneswar Development Authority.

➡️ JEE aspirant from Odisha dies by suicide in Kota, third this month.

➡️ 16 Indians serving with Russian military ‘missing’: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

➡️ First part of the Budget session of the Parliament to begin on 31st January 2025 and conclude on 13th February. Second part of the session to commence on 10th March 2025 and conclude on 4th April 2025.

➡️ President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice Arindam Sinha as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. Justice Sinha’s appointment comes into effect from January 20, 2025.

➡️ Delhi Assembly elections: BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ promises Rs 21,000 for pregnant women, Rs 500 LPG subsidy and Atal canteens.

➡️ Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu was eliminated from the ongoing India Open 2025.