TNI Evening News Headlines – February 17, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik initiated the 16th phase of inauguration and ground-breaking for 19 projects.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik initiated the 16th phase of inauguration and ground-breaking for 19 projects. At an investment of Rs 1650 crore, it will create 4500 plus employment opportunities.
 
➡️Odisha’s biggest model Jail to be built in Jamujhari in Bhubaneswar; Jharpadal jail will be shifted to the new jail.
 
➡️No Special Category Status for Odisha: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
 
➡️6 wagons of goods train derail in Koraput; 2 trains cancelled
 
Related Posts

BBC didn’t pay TAX on Some Remittances: I-T Department

IPL 2023 Schedule; CSK vs GT to kick-start the league,…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️IMD predicts rain at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore , Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur in the next 24 hours.
 
➡️Eknath Shinde faction gets Shiv Sena party name & symbol; Shiv Sena (UBT) to challenge EC decision.
 
➡️Terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda acquitted in the 1997 Rohtak bomb blast case by court of Addl Sessions Judge Rajkumar Yadav for lack of evidence.
 
➡️INDvAUS 2nd Test match: Australia all out for 263 in the first innings.
 
➡️Twitter shuts 2 out of 3 offices in India, Bengaluru office continues.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.