TNI Evening News Headlines – February 17, 2023

➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik initiated the 16th phase of inauguration and ground-breaking for 19 projects. At an investment of Rs 1650 crore, it will create 4500 plus employment opportunities.
➡️Odisha’s biggest model Jail to be built in Jamujhari in Bhubaneswar; Jharpadal jail will be shifted to the new jail.
➡️No Special Category Status for Odisha: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
➡️6 wagons of goods train derail in Koraput; 2 trains cancelled
➡️IMD predicts rain at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore , Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur in the next 24 hours.
➡️Eknath Shinde faction gets Shiv Sena party name & symbol; Shiv Sena (UBT) to challenge EC decision.
➡️Terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda acquitted in the 1997 Rohtak bomb blast case by court of Addl Sessions Judge Rajkumar Yadav for lack of evidence.
➡️INDvAUS 2nd Test match: Australia all out for 263 in the first innings.
➡️Twitter shuts 2 out of 3 offices in India, Bengaluru office continues.
