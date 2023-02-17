TNI Evening News Headlines – February 17, 2023

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik initiated the 16th phase of inauguration and ground-breaking for 19 projects. At an investment of Rs 1650 crore, it will create 4500 plus employment opportunities.

➡️ Odisha’s biggest model Jail to be built in Jamujhari in Bhubaneswar; Jharpadal jail wi ll be shifted to the new jail.

➡️ No Special Category Status for Odisha: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

➡️ 6 wagons of goods train derail in Koraput; 2 trains cancelled

➡️ IMD predicts rain at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore , Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur in the next 24 hours.

➡️ Eknath Shinde faction gets Shiv Sena party name & symbol; Shiv Sena (UBT) to challenge EC decision.

➡️ Terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda acquitted in the 1997 Rohtak bomb blast case by court of Addl Sessions Judge Rajkumar Yadav for lack of evidence.