TNI Evening News Headlines – August 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 275 more COVID positive cases & 188 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 216 local contact cases and 59 quarantine cases.

➡️ 979 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 984224.

➡️ Odisha CM inaugurates 10 smart schools from Hinjili Assembly constituency in Ganjam Dist under 5T high-school transformation projects.

➡️ Hockey Olympians from Odisha Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Toppo, Birendra Lakra & Amit Rohidas receive rousing welcome in Sundargarh.

➡️ AIIMS Bhubaneswar to provide free ECMO treatment for Poor, Ration Card Holders.

➡️ RTOs in Odisha to start new Learning License slot bookings from August 23.

India News

➡️ Former Uttar Pradesh CM and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh passes away. He was 89.

➡️ 150 Indians allegedly abducted by Taliban at Kabul Airport released: Report.

➡️ India allowed to operate two flights daily to evacuate citizens from Kabul.

➡️ 10.96 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Maharashtra today.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 58 crore landmark milestone, with the administration of more than 43 lakh vaccine doses today: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Central govt will pay the PF share of the employer as well as the employee till 2022 for people who lost their job but again called back to work in small scale jobs.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Government extends lockdown till September 6.

➡️ Delhi records lowest single day spike this year with only 19 cases.

World News

➡️ Pakistan’s Sindh province registers 10,000 complaints of assaults against women in 2021.

➡️ Afghan woman set on fire by Taliban for bad cooking, women being shipped into neighbouring countries in coffins and used as sex slaves: Report.

➡️ Tens of members of armed uprising groups against Taliban clears them out of 3 districts.

➡️ Taliban ban co-education in Afghanistan’s Herat province: Report.

➡️ Suicide bomb attack in Pakistan kills two children, injures Chinese national.