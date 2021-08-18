TNI Evening News Headlines – August 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 197 more COVID positive cases & 185 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 151 local contact cases and 46 quarantine cases.

➡️ 845 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 981316.

➡️ Lingaraj temple to reopen for devotees from September 1 amid abidance of Covid restrictions.

➡️ Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra & Secy to CM (5T) VK Pandian reviewed the construction of ‘Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, affordable housing project, under-construction science park and planetarium in Chhend & Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium in Rourkela.

India News

➡️ India has administered more than 56.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till now, including over 48 lakh doses administered today.

➡️ EAM S Jaishankar announces India’s support to UN in roll out of UNITE AWARE – a technology platform for peacekeeping missions.

➡️ India is very carefully following developments in Afghanistan; focus is on ensuring security and safe return of Indian nationals still in Afghanistan: EAM S Jaishankar.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Somnath, Gujarat on August 20.

➡️ Kerala reports 21,427 new cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Government allows re-opening of schools for classes 9th to 12th from 1st September

➡️ Congress appoints Dr Ajoy Kumar as AICC incharge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura.

World News

➡️ UAE welcoms President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds

➡️ Tsunami alert issued after 6.8-magnitude quake off Vanuatu in South Pacific Ocean.

➡️ UN Human Rights Council to hold special session on August 24 to address “Serious Human Rights Concerns and Situation in Afghanistan”.

➡️ 400 people booked for harassing, molesting Pakistani YouTuber girl.