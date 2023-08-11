TNI Evening News Headlines – August 11, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odia shuttlers Rutaparna & Swetaparna Panda clinch Gold medal in Women’s Doubles at the BWF Tajikistan International Series 2023.
➡️Indian Railways to set up Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at 50 stations; 1 in Odisha (Khordha Road).
➡️Odia CRPF jawan Sushant Khuntia from Keonjhar District died in the Naxal attack in Jharkhand.
➡️6 special guests from Odisha including fishermen and farmers invited to Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi.
➡️ISRO successfully conducts parachute deployment tests for Gaganyaan mission.
➡️Haryana Violence: Suspension of mobile internet, SMS service in Nuh extended. 393 held, 160 FIRs registered.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah tables 3 new bills Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 in Parliament to replace colonial-era criminal laws IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act.
➡️AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
➡️Heavy rainfall to continue over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam and Meghalaya during next five days: IMD.
➡️India, China likely to hold 19th round of Corps Commander talks on August 14.
➡️29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China’s Hebei.
➡️After 47 years, Russia is set to return to the Moon with its Luna 25 lander mission. Luna-25 is expected to reach the Moon’s orbit on August 16 before landing on August 21.
